Good day all,Recently i have started to play with the idea of purchasing an NVR.I really don't need the recording functionality, only the viewing capabilities.Since very small form factor pc's (like rasp pie). are not strong enough to run the reolink software, i was looking at an NVR.Currently my camera's and software NVR are on their own Vlan. So i do my recording there.But what i'm wondering is...Can i simply hook up the NVR to the same Vlan network via the lan port and import the Camera's that way?Or is it only possible to view camera's when connected to the camera lan ports?(and if the latter. turning off DCHP on the NVR, and simply hooking up 1 of the camera ports to the Vlan, will that work?)
@jurgen_432355664863482Drift Boss To display a feed on a Network Video Recorder (NVR) without using camera ports directly, you can utilize network-based video streaming protocols or methods. Here's a general approach:1. **IP Camera Setup**: Connect your IP cameras to the same network as your NVR. Ensure that the cameras are configured properly and are accessible via the network.2. **Network Configuration**: Make sure that the NVR and IP cameras are on the same subnet and that there are no network restrictions preventing communication between them.3. **RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol)**: Many IP cameras support RTSP for streaming video. Check the documentation of your cameras to find out if they support this protocol.4. **RTSP URL**: Each camera will have a unique RTSP URL that you can use to access its stream. This URL typically looks like `rtsp://<camera_ip>:<port>/<stream_path>`.5. **NVR Configuration**: In the NVR settings, there should be an option to add IP cameras using their RTSP URLs. You'll need to enter the RTSP URL for each camera you want to add.6. **Viewing the Feed**: Once the cameras are added to the NVR, you should be able to view their feeds through the NVR's interface or client software. The NVR will pull the video stream from the cameras over the network.7. **Network Bandwidth**: Keep in mind the network bandwidth requirements, especially if you have multiple cameras streaming to the NVR simultaneously. Ensure your network infrastructure can handle the traffic.By following these steps, you can display feeds on an NVR without directly connecting the cameras to the NVR's ports. Instead, the NVR retrieves the video streams from the cameras over the network using RTSP or similar protocols.
Guarantee network availability: Interface the IP camera and the NVR to a similar nearby organization or subnet. This can be accomplished by interfacing the two gadgets to an organization switch or utilizing a wired or remote organization foundation. Design IP camera settings: Access the IP camera's setup interface and dole out it a static IP address inside a similar organization range as the NVR. Make a note of the camera's IP address for sometime in the future. Set up the NVR: Access the NVR's arrangement connection point and add the IP camera as an outer gadget or IP channel. In the NVR's settings, enter the IP address of the camera and determine the proper port number and qualifications whenever required. Arrange video transfer settings: Inside the NVR's settings, indicate the ideal video transfer settings for the camera, for example, goal, outline rate, and pressure design. Guarantee the settings are viable with the NVR's capacities. Add the camera feed to NVR's showcase: In the NVR's UI or checking programming, find the choice to add IP camera takes care of. Add the IP camera utilizing its IP address or via looking for accessible cameras on the organization. Select the camera feed and design the ideal presentation format or view. View the camera feed: Subsequent to adding the camera feed to the NVR, you ought to have the option to see it inside the NVR's UI or on [censored]ociated screens or shows. The NVR goes about as an incorporated center point for overseeing and showing numerous camera takes care of at the same time. By following these means, you can show the feed from an IP camera on a NVR without straightforwardly utilizing camera ports. This approach use the organization network and abilities of both the IP camera and NVR to send and see the camera feed flawlessly.
Yes, you can hook up an NVR to the same VLAN network via the LAN port and import the cameras that way. It is not necessary to connect the cameras directly to the NVR's camera LAN ports. By connecting the NVR to the VLAN network, you can access and view the cameras from the NVR's interface. You can disable DHCP on the NVR and connect one of the camera ports to the VLAN network, and it should work as expected.
@user_702058018922642_702058018922642 I hope my suggestion is worked for you.
To show a feed on an NVR without using camera ports, you can use an IP camera or a video encoder. Here's how you can do it:1. Connect the IP camera or video encoder to the same network as the NVR.2. Configure the IP camera or video encoder with the appropriate settings, such as IP address, subnet mask, and gateway.3. On the NVR, access the device management settings and add the IP camera or video encoder as a network device.4. Enter the IP address, port number, and authentication details (if required) for the IP camera or video encoder.5. Save the settings and wait for the NVR to detect the IP camera or video encoder.6. Once the NVR detects the device, it should display the feed from the IP camera or video encoder.7. You can then configure the NVR to record the feed, set up motion detection, or perform any other desired actions.By using an IP camera or video encoder, you can byp[censored] the need for camera ports on the NVR and still view and record the feed.
