Is there any support for IFTTT and if not is it planned?
@darren-doyle_41684081967248 what is the latest status regarding IFTTT?
@lbs2reolink If Reolink does not currently support IFTTT, you can explore alternative integration options or third-party solutions that may allow you to connect Reolink cameras with other smart home devices or services.
+1. IFTTT integration is available on many other camera brands, even at low price-points.
I second this too, but i don't expect any real 'new' features in the Reolink cameras. I myself am checking out other brands, they seem to be much easier to integrate with 3rd party products - they have an open API, which Reolink doesn't have.
@ualex73_56290320986264 Your post provides a unique perspective on the topic, and I found it very interesting.
And by adding a single ifttt integration they unlock a bunch of things like alexa, Google home etc and even other systems. It's a ma*sive miss on reolink not to add this to the nvrs and cameras
Yes, we have the plan for the IFTTT and it will be in next year. You may subscribe our emails to get the news: https://reolink.campgn4.com/Subscribe-Us.
Tick tock, soon december 2019.. How about that ifttt integration? Would be a sweet X-mas gift to the users.Even webhook as a notification would be sweet.
waiting for IFTTT
I hope so too. 4 Reolin cams waiting to control the light via the motion detection and IFTTT. Would be sad to intall a detector for the light under the cams to use IFTTT to siwtch on the lights.
Yes, I hope so too but it takes a long time nowadays it is very important to be open to different home automation systems. from the cameras are sold as fast as bought;)
Yes, even my dishwasher is now connected and IFTTT compatible. So a camera that is connected from day one should be...
I am waiting for IFTTT too !
At present, we've built the connection between the Google Home and our cameras. Support on IFTTT is on the road and our R&D staff will pay close attention to this item. Thank you for your eager attention.
I was considering this as well and while I have not tried it yet, you can send an email alert to ifttt and probably trigger off that. That could be a viable work around until it's directly integrated.
We have the plan for IFTTT this year, but we need more time to implement that. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you, we will spare no efforts to make progress. Thank you for your understanding and support.
+1 for th IFTTT integration
Been asking and adding feedback tickets for this for some time now .Tbh it's more important that what is called Google a*sistent since it can't control it just show videos So please fix IFTTT support as prio It was promised for 2019 last year so time is closing in?
IFTTT is still in the future plan of Reolink R&D engineers. I will forward your request and push our engineers to put it at the top of the plan list. Thank you very much for your patience and understanding!
please make IFTTT function for Reolink Argus 2!!
Hi Cynthia, me too waiting for IFTTT on Reolink GO, best camera in the world, need to buy more, but need IFTTT otherwise my family makes me a nightmare with turning on/off….Please…..
IFTTT or an API for Battery-powered cameras please!
I will submit this need to our R&D for a*sessment. Hope it will be supported in future.
