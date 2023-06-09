Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi,I use reolink cameras for 3 years now and I am always receiving notifications that I don't want.Model: RLC-820A standalone.Examples of the problem:* 19:00 to 23:00, I do not want notifications about my pets;* But 19:00 to 23:00, I want notifications when a car stop in front of my house, for instance.* When I am not at home, I want notifications for everything.Things like this.Is possible to schedule push notifications for each detection type?I search about this subject and I don't believe that this kind of behaviour is not predicted on reolink cameras.Thank you.
@andré-figueiredo Unfortunately we haven't seen this implemented yet.On this line we have requested 1. Separate detection and alarm trigger zones each of which has its own scheduler2. In email and push notification, a separate schedule for each object type.3. In sensitivity, a separste scheduler for each object type which allows user to change its value at least night and day.
@joseph_1979 Are you meaning that was requested this kind of implementation?There has to be a lot of people with this kind of problems.
