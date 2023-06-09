Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I recently upgraded to v8.10.4, and the the Client software appears to have a fast memory leak.I am viewing 13 cameras in the application on the screen on my PC, and in 1-2 hours of running, the application consumes ~50 GB of RAM (yes 50 GB).The machine that runs this application is fairly robust, Windows 10 Pro, Version 22H2 (I9-9900, 64GB RAM, dual GPUs, etc...).I upgraded from Client v7.2.2.3 to v8.10.4, as the older version of the client stopped working when I installed the latest firmware with my NVR (RLN16-410, hardware H3MB18, firmware v3.3.0.226_23031645).The old Client v7.2.2.3 did not appear to have any noticeable issues with memory consumption growing, but no longer displays video streams from cameras with the newer firmware on the NVR.Has anyone else seen issues with the client while running v8.x.x and memory consumption continuing to increase?
@user_646203682046022_646203682046022 I have tried to mimic this behaviour with my laptop because it also has Intel UHD GPU 0 and Nvidia Quadro GPU 1.I have tried running with the four video option combinations of GPU 0, GPU 1 both with and without Hardware Decoding First.I think your setup is similar to mine with video running through the Nvidia Quadro with Hardware Decoding First, a good choice to allow the better video chip to take the load away from the CPU. And on my machine there does not appear to be a memory leak. Note that I connect directly to four cameras and not through an NVR.Also I have the latest Nvidia drivers installed.
@user_646203682046022_646203682046022 Please run the service 'resmon' (To open the Run dialogue, press Windows+R, then type 'resmon' and click OK) and check the commit memory of the Reolink processes (you should find 6 reolink processes). Select "Commit (KB)," which will reorder it so that the activities that use the most memory are at the top. Can you paste it here?. I would take it up with Reolink support to delve through it. I didn't encounter such a high usage of mem on any of the Reolink processes and I left all 6 cameras in live view for 4 hours.
Seeing the same issue v8.12.1 memory just grows and grows
@user_749968963318003_749968963318003 Kindly report it to Reolink support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!