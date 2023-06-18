Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a poe doorbell connected true my poe switch. Video quality is very good . Audio to. But when someone rings the bell and you try to communicate with the person on the door , there's a delay in the audio . It's around 2 seconds delay depending on the stream quality you chose. The higher the worse it gets. Already tried it with my wife's phone and that's even worse. I can't communicate at all with the person on the door. The sound has complete distortion. Also a problem on both phones is the you constantly here yourself speaking . ( echo of yourself ) Can this be solved?
@gohigher_705217548042448 If you have a WIFI BB router then I suggest you to try to connect the smartphone to the same WIFI of the camera and check it out.
@joseph_1979 It's not the Wi-Fi. It's not the Internet. It's your terrible one-size-fits-all app. Have a google to see how many people have this exact same issue. Do you think that's acceptable?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!