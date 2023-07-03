Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The NVR keeps Disconnecting, and the ReoLink Desktop Client has trouble reaching the NVR, remotely.We REALLY NEED SOME HELP HERE to figure out what is going on, as WE'RE LOSING VALUABLE VIDEO FOOTAGE FOR AN UPCOMING COURT CASE.See video of what occurs 90% of the time when we try to download the High-Res, "Clear" video, remotely from the NVR:https://www.dropbox.com/s/gpfnnc1pn7x5j7n/ReoLink%20NVR%20Constant%20Crashing.MOV?dl=0Some backstory:
Here is what we've been experiencing, and can't figure out what is going on:
SEE ATTACHED VIDEO.....this is an EVERY DAY, MULTIPLE-TIMES-A-DAY occurrence.In fact, it does what you see in the video, about 90% of the time.We haven't been able to save very many "Clear" videos AT ALL since we got they system installed 2 weeks ago....a lot of them are getting overwritten before we can save them.We are wasting SO MUCH time just trying to keep the NVR "Connected" and functioning.So, having been given ALL of this information....can someone please explain why the NVR KEEPS, REPEATEDLY going Offline and having to "Reconnect" when we're trying to download "Clear" video?We NEED these videos downloaded and saved for an upcoming court case before they get overwritten by the NVR's HDD, and with the NVR CONSTANTLY Disconnecting, we're losing valuable video, and spending a LOT of wasted time just getting the NVR to stay connected.Please advise us on how to fix this problem, ASAP!Thanks.
@user_709693163278484_709693163278484 Can you install the Reolink windows client v8.11.0 and try again? If you are connected to the same network as the NVR, do you have the same problem? Ensure you have the updated firmware and client. At the same time you can open a ticket with Reolink support.
@user_709693163278484_709693163278484 Did you ever find a fix for this? I'm running into the same issue running Reolink v8.15.6 on multiple windows 10machines. The odd part about my issue is that I have 2 NVRs connected and only one of themdoes this on every machine across the board but the issue is only present though theReolink desktop app not when I have a monitor connected directly to the NVR.The issue does not only effect downloading footage but also, you can't view thecameras live because they are constantly connecting, closing, disconnecting,connecting, etc. I've updated to the latest firmware for the NVR as well.
Downloading highest quality video is a lot of data transfer, something along the way can't handle it. Contact Reolink support for more detailed help. Maybe there is a newer firmware version that works better. I can view/control my NVR through my PC Reolink client app. But I prefer to use a TV monitor plugged into the NVR and a mouse. I have settings controls that way, easy to set up cameras, check the temps of the HDD, etc. Works great. I can download videos from NVR directly to a plugged in usb flash drive. So to preserve those videos you could byp[censored] your router, use monitor/mouse, download the clips from NVR to usb drive, you'd have copies of them. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360009060694-How-to-Cut-and-Backup-Recordings-on-Reolink-NVRs/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!