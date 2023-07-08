Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I would like the doorbell camera to trigger an alarm on the chime when someone approaches the door.Has anyone got this to work?
Yes, I did that. It works well
@glenn-tracy_460916285792453 It cannot be done. Chime will only sound when the button is pressed. However, you can use the siren which shall sound once a person is detected but it will be annoying.
