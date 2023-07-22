Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HelloWhat is the voltage range for RLC-523WA?I need to use 10 meters DC extension cable which is 20 AWG / 0.5mm^2. At 2 amps this will cause 1,33 V voltage drop. Only specs I can find for RLC-523WA are DC 12V 2A, <24W. I don't know if this is for the DC power supply or is this what the actual camera will require?
Hello What is the voltage range for RLC-523WA? mcdvoiceI need to use 10 meters DC extension cable which is 20 AWG / 0.5mm^2. At 2 amps this will cause 1,33 V voltage drop. Only specs I can find for RLC-523WA are DC 12V 2A, <24W. I don't know if this is for the DC power supply or is this what the actual camera will require?
Hello,The voltage range for the RLC-523WA camera is not specified in the information provided. The mentioned specifications of DC 12V 2A and <24W are likely for the DC power supply required to operate the camera rather than the voltage range the camera itself can handle.
@user_713403785318571_713403785318571 Use a lower AWG cable so that the voltage drop will be less. 12 and 10 would be fine.
The information given does not say what the voltage range is for the RLC-523WA camera. The specs of DC 12V 2A and 24W are probably for the DC power source that the camera needs to work, not for the voltage range that the camera can handle.
Hello!The voltage range for the RLC-523WA is typically specified as DC 12V 2A, <24W. This specification generally refers to the power requirements of the camera itself, not just the power supply.When using a 10-meter DC extension cable that is 20 AWG (0.5mm²) with a 2 amp current, the voltage drop will be approximately 1.33V. This means that if you supply 12V at the source, the voltage at the camera will be about 10.67V (12V - 1.33V)To ensure proper operation, check if the camera can function correctly within this slightly lower voltage range. Many devices have some tolerance for voltage drops, but it is crucial to confirm this with the manufacturer's specifications or technical support. If the camera does not operate well at 10.67V, you may need to use a thicker cable to reduce the voltage drop or consider using a higher voltage power supply with a regulator at the camera end to maintain a stable 12V.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!