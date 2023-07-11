Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Why does Reolink not support the RLC-823A 16x with cloud recording support?
@user_678847467118728_678847467118728 Not yet. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012083433-Which-Models-Countries-or-Regions-Support-the-Cloud-Service-/
The thing I find strange is that Reolink cant tell us WHEN we can expect this camera to support cloud recording, for me its a deal-breaker.Seems like its the same with all of the PoE-cameras(?)
@user_635667268984833_635667268984833 I would rather opt for an NVR rather than the iCloud. In the icloud you can only have recordings for certain time. If I recall correctly not longer to 24s. The cloud is mostly for battery operated cams since there is no ftp functionality. Just storing the clip on their internal SD. However, they have introduced the hub which shall download the clip to its internal storage.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007808214-Can-I-Adjust-the-Length-of-the-Cloud-Recordings/
