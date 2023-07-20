Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello, I'm debating if I should keep or return my new TrackMix WiFi. I have setup 8 Presets and I would like the camera to visit each preset and monitor for a few minutes and then move on to the next preset. Will this feature be available or should I return for a different camera?
@user_717115357221040_717115357221040 There is no patrolling on Trackmix. Check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360008746833-How-to-Set-up-Patrol-via-Reolink-App/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIy73v2qCggAMViIVoCR3JrwvOEAAYASAAEgIZ2vD_BwE
@joseph_1979 Hello, I'm coming with same question. I Just bought reolink trackmix and the default expectation for the model which can follow people and Animals to have patrol Mode. Will it be released someday or not?
