Hi there,It's been a couple of years since I purchased my first Reolink camera and recently I decided to upgrade my backyard camera with a Reolink Duo 2 Battery Powered (with Solar Panel 2). Very happy with the purchase! The issue that I am experiencing now is that I cannot find the way to exclude (=paint) the detection zone for the "Others" setting. When I access the camera via the App (on my iPhone) I can see the Paint button when I select Persons, Vehicles, Pets but NOT for Others. It's quite frustrating because it is the only setting that I would like to adjust (foliage moving with the wind triggers the camera!).I have already ticked the "Avoid false alarms" option in the settings but that still happens. Please let me know if I need to perform a firmware upgrade or app update.Camera Firmware is V3.0.0.1606_22120900App Version is 4.38.0.8
@ema-vanni_499069141442706 Hello Ema, this feature is working as intended. I have confirmed with development that users cannot set up detection zone for Others on any cameras with smart detection feature. This is because the built-in smart detection algorithm can only locate the position of human, cars, and pets and decide whether to trigger an alert when these objects are in or out the detection zones.For any other objects, the algorithm can neither make a judgement accroding to their shapes nor determine if an alert shall be issued. That's why users cannot set up a detection zone for "Others". Hope this helps.
@reolink-lorenz Hi Lorenz,Thanks for the quick response.I may need to clarify. When I open the app and access the Duo 2 camera settings, under Detection Alarm > Detection Zone > Person / Vehicle / Pet I have got the buttons to "paint" sections of the screen where I do not want to receive alerts about. This feature is not available in "Others". I can only "Erase All" or "Paint All". Is that normal?I would like to be able to paint the edge / corners of the camera viewing range in order to exclude small areas where trees and foliage are present. This is because with the current settings every time wind blows and moves the branches I get a trigger event (with associated recording & notifications).I hope it makes sense.Thank you
