Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have four cameras all working both in the android app and internet based client. I have a cloud plan and have tried following the instructions to bind cameras to the plan using the app. When I tap 'add device' I do not see my cameras, it just says 'no device found'.
@theriddleofthesands_688744650887301 Hello there, you may submit a request with the link below and our team will take a further look at your cloud account and plan.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@theriddleofthesands_688744650887301 I presume you have followed the instructions depicted in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360008584054-How-to-Bind-Reolink-Cameras-to-the-Existing-Cloud-Account/Ensure that your camera model is in the list of cameras which can be bound to the cloud.
I’m having the same issue. Cameras are not showing up to add on the cloud. This is my second request sent to support.
Same issues. No issues with my blinks. Maybe I should reconsider. Paid for upgraded plan I cannot get use out of.
I'm having the same issue and I think I know why. They changed the cameras that are compatible. One of my cameras used to work fine but it no longer works. Looking at the current compatibility list, none of my models are listed.
@gcollier_69243955248 Can you ask support to give a reason why they are no longer supported?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!