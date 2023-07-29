Reolink Year in Review 2023
I would appreciate if someone could tell me why on my Reolink app (android) Scene Mode option is not appearing?
@marian-siczek_715086104985814 Go to the first camera in the list and drag the screen down. It shall appear on top.
@joseph_1979 Thx Joseph, I think, the problem I may have is that my cameras are not listed, I can see only NVR that is listed. I am not 100% sure if I done initial setting correctly, I could have been rushing through. My system (RLN8-410 + 4 Reolink 4K 8MP Outdoor Home PoE Security Cameras) seems to be working all rightMy initial question in regard to Scene Mode was because I do not know how to set up Alarm activation when leaving my house and I thought that Scene Mode could be helpful
