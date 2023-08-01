Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Camera set up above hedge 3m above ground near gate entrance. Day vision good, night vision poor , hedge top brightly illuminated by IR, personnel at ground level very blurred and indistinct. Could this be reflection from hedge foliage affecting camera response?Also often sound pickup very distorted with interference. This is not always present. Camera on solar charger , charging ok over 5 months.Can upload sample mpeg.Thanks, Eric, Nottingham UK
@eaorger_572811444916860 Hi Eric, thank you for the feedback. The infrared light reflection will definitely affect the nighttime images. You may try to adjust the camera angle to get better night vision.Speaking of the sound, you may contact support and send them video samples. Our team will get back to you very soon.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@eaorger_572811444916860 absolutely true, I had a thief at the construction site and night record quality is very poor, but what I found is that Reolink is using High exposure time (slow shutter speed) makes still objects look great, but moving objects blur. No Idea why this parameters can´t be set up. Or what to do to improve night records. David
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!