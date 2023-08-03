Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have several cameras connected to a nvr. Is there a way to share only one or two cameras with someone? When I create a user it seems I have to share all my feeds.
@dylan_674349904887874 Hello Dylan, I am sorry that you cannot select and share only one or two cameras with others when these cameras are directly connected to your NVR.You may specify your system model name and I will see if it is possible that you use a PoE switch between the cameras and NVR. In this way, you can select the cameras that you want to share and use a PoE switch to make this happens.
@reolink-lorenz Hi Lorenz, I have the REOLINK 4K 16 Channel Network Video Recorder. (RLN16-410-4TB).
