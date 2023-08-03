Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hallo, wenn eine Bewegung von der Doorbell erfasst wird bekomme ich eine Pushnachricht mit einem festgelegten Ton. Das ist ok. Wenn jemand klingelt bekomme ich auch nur eine Pushnachricht mit dem gleichen Ton wie bei der Bewegung. Da ist kein Unterschied im Ton das heißt ich bekomme in den meisten Fällen überhaupt nicht das jemand klingelt. Dann brauche ich auch keine Doorbell es ist dann einfach nur eine Kamera. Oder finde ich einfach nur nicht die Einstellung wo ich das ändern kann.Zum Beispiel Bewegung > Push > Ton = PingKlingel > Push > Ton = Ding Dong Am besten wäre beim Klingeln ein Videocall Vielen DankHeiko
@heiko-pasch_690354176541135 Hello Heiko, thank you for the suggestion. We plan to add this feature to the next app update, which is version 4.40. Stay tuned for the updates!
@reolink-lorenz looks like the feature is still waiting to be implemented. My current version is 4.41.0.4 and the feature is missing.
