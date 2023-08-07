Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all,I get the error 481 - "wrong SMTP or port" message when I try to setup the e-mail notifications. I tried everything described here in the community - I tried gmail with their special password for Apps, tried with Yahoo, same result - I get the error message.Any help and advice is highly appreciated. Thanks!
@ikolcheff_690588802470381 It would be best that you contact support to take a further look into the issue.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@ikolcheff_690588802470381 Ensure you have set the correct ports as illustrated below (TSL enabled/disabled).
