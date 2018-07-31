Reolink updates
I hardly used the Argus camera and the lithium batteries died so I contacted Reolink for help and they told me to plug it into a secret Micro USB port hidden on the camera and send the password to allow their engineers to examine it to see what went wrong; I did that and they confirmed that the camera was hardly used but they don't know what went wrong.I then tried to access the camera settings only to learn that they had changed the password and did not tell me, so now I cannot access the camera. I contacted them and still waiting to get a reply. I have no idea why they changed the password, I even tried pressing the reset button but that is not working to reset the password.
It's really not good.
I know that this is frustrating situation for you when you have a camera but can't use due to the problem. However, if your camera has left a time in the warranty, you should take your camera to the customer care office of the company where the engineers will be able to solve the while problem within a few minutes.
Doing a reset on a Reolink camera should return it to the "factory condition", where you go through the usual setup process of "add a camera" and show the QR code to the camera.
