How can a simple user, i.e. a user without admin rights have the PTZ controls?We want to enable users to position the CAM themselves without having problems that they disconfigure the device when having admin rights.CAM is RLC-823A 16xThank you very much and best regards,Rolf
@r-c-maeder_691806499725573 Common users cannot control the camera PTZ. You may add users as admin with limited access. Here is a detailed guide for your reference, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000605423-Introduction-to-Admin-Account-and-User-Account/. Hope this helps.
@reolink-lorenz Thank you. Though such an "admin with limited access" still can setup the camera which is what I want to avoid. So if a "normal" user cannot use the camera PTZ - is there a way to disable setup for a limited admin?
