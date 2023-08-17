Reolink Year in Review 2023
I bought a RLC-823A last month and I am fairly happy with it so far.My two complaints are:
The sdcard I am using is a high quality Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB Micro SDXC.How can I get the Android app to view Clear recordings?Thanks
Thanks Reolink support for taking care of the problem!5 out of 5 stars!
@pv_685211684266100 How it has been sorted out?
Are you able to advise how this was resolved for other users?
@almightyduck_734733990822027 Go app settings and disable Hardware Decoding
I have the exact same issue. Only low quality (fluent) is playing back for a period of time where I would like to access the high (clear) quality.Oddly, I have the issue on multiple cameras during the same timeframe. Other time periods are working fine on clear quality.Issue is seen on 2 x iPads and an android phone. I toggled to disable hardware decoding on my android but it didnt help. When I playback the problem video in clear quality, I can see the bandwidth drop to just a few kilobites on the top left side of the app and it just loads and never plays. It’s doesn’t appear to be networking issue however as other time periods play fine in clear quality. Is there any other possible solution. I am worried now that for future events, that I will only be able to see them in fluent and not pick up the reg plate. Both cameras are RLC-511 and running version IPC-51516M5MS10E1W01100000001
