Looking to find a method of uploading a mp3 or wav file to be used for a quick reply message. The app has the ability to record a message in my own voice which saves directly into the app (somewhere), but I'm wanting to use a text to speech file that can be uploaded. I could play the TTS file from my PC and use my phone to record it into the app, but looking for something more elegant that gives clean clear audio. A check through my android phone internal storage didn't reveal a folder where the voice messages would be stored. Video doorbell POE. v3.0.0.2017 connected through local LAN to the NVR.
@neptune_654294262100039 Update: I found the folder location in my android \\Internal storage\Android\data\com.mcu.reolink\files\reolink\audioFileCache. Note: The Android folder can only be viewed using a PC connected by a USB cable.Each audio clip in the folder has a .wav file and a matching [censored]led binary file. I tried dropping my .wav file into the folder but as expected the app wouldn't recognise the file as there is no way to generate the binary file that would usually go along with it if the clip was created through the app.I guess that's the end of the line and I need to record the clip using the app and phone microphone.
@neptune_654294262100039 After you recorded the announcement test it but do not save it so that it will not be uploaded to the doorbell. Check under folder /picures/reolink/ or the cache at /android/data/com.mcu.reolink
