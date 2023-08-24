Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
It appears at the website that NVR RLN8-410-E should be compatible with the two new cameras but to no avail have I been able to get them up and running. I called support and preformed the firmware update as instructed but still nothing. What should my systems information show on my NVR to insure compatibility? All my older cameras work fine and were so simple, plug and play, no problems what so ever. Now with the RLC-810A & RLC811-A I'm completely thrown back with how to get them to communicate with my NVR. All I want is the cameras to communicate and work with my NVR. I'm not trying to connect them to the internet, to an app on my phone, just to work with my NVR.
@jhoggardw_241809056227551 Not sure I have an answer since I am new to this product. I just bought a RLN8-410 NVR and two RLC-810A cameras for evaluation. I used the app on my iPhone to connect the cameras. I clicked on add, then scanned the QR code on each camera and it loaded. After that, I opened the client on my PC and they were connected. Once everything was connected, I downloaded the latest firmware for the cameras and the NVR, put them on a flash drive, plugged it in to the NVR and updated the cameras and the NVR from there. No issues.
@jhoggardw_241809056227551Have you checked manually for new firmware? The on-device "check for new firmware" for some reason does not always have the actual latest.
If you have the 410-E you are screwed, Reolink no longer supports this product as it has the 'old' hardware. I had it less than a year and found out that it would not be updated to V3 but abandoned (but they'll sell me a new one). I will no longer buy Reolink products.
