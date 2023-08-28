Reolink updates
I had set my Doorbell POE Clear Stream to 20 FPS & 6144 Kbps Bitrate and twice now it has dropped them down to 15 FPS & 1024 Kbps without me making any changes. The first time it happened was a month or longer ago (not sure how long it was until I noticed) and it stayed at the higher settings for over a month once I changed them back. Then at around 10am this morning it changed again. No firmware updates or manual reboots between it changing. Anyone else experienced this issue and have a solution?
@user_600965065629823_600965065629823 I have the same issue, where my doorbell fps drop from 20 to 2, my doorbell is wifi versiononly connected to frigate at the moment to test,Config Versionv3.0.0.0Firmware Versionv3.0.0.2033_23041300DetailsDB_566128M5MP_WS10E1W7110000000
@user_600965065629823_600965065629823 Wi-Fi signal could have dropped due to environmental interference. Are you using 5GHz? Switch to 2.4GHz. I have mine on 2.4 and speeds are stable. NOTE: Be advised that with mine when I switched to 2.4, I had to factory reset and reconfigure.
