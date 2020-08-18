Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hey guys,i have some trouble with my Reolink Cameras / Reolink NVR 410E.If i try to watch a playback, i just get "Steam is loading" and nothing is happening. After some seconds the play [censored]on just shows again.It doesnt matter wether i try fluent or high res mode.Thested this on two Samsung Smartphones, one Huawai Smartphone and on one Samsung Galaxy Tab 3.The Playback is working perfectly fine on two Iphones, my Ipad and on PC with Reaolink Client / Web interface.The Firmware on my NVR is up to date.Any suggestions how to fix that ?best regards
Sorry for the issue.Could you please contact our support team by submitting a request for further [censored]istance. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/newWe will try our best to help you solve the problem.
Same issue here. won't playback on s10 plus. Kind of pointless when you get a notification and cant play it. Did tech support help?
wont play on my s10plus. 511w
Please don't worry. The tech support will try their best to help you solve the problem.
I also agree that Reolink playback is broken on my s20.Live works ok.Saving screenshots of live also fails.
Please submit this problem to https://reolink.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new. Our support will help you solve it.
