Hello,I had the RLC-811A camera for about two months with older RLN8-410-E (N7MB01) and the new AI camera detection did not work with that older NVR hardware (H3MB16) so was advised by Reolink support to upgrade to latest hardware (N7MB01) which I did and received yesterday.So far I am very disappointed with it... I cannot for the life of me figure out what settings makes the AI PERSON detection work (I don't care about VEHICLE or PET detection)Since yesterday I only managed to get person detection working for about an hour, and of course I changed something, and now I have not got ANY person detection working at all since, even though the view & lighting now is MUCH clearer than it was when it actually DID detect people walking by yesterday. I have no idea what's going on. It must be some bug, because there is very little to change and I have tried everything and nothing seems to work.All I am getting now is the "Any motion" events which I think is the older non AI triggering of any movement in video (which is useless)The CAR AI detection IS working though - but I turn that off as I don't want it.NOTE: problem uploading all images at once, getting error "request entity too large" so have to post separately...Anyone have any idea what's going on?UPDATE/FIX: This was fixed by a new camera firmware update which apparently was trained on video I sent them from this camera. Person detection works 100% of the time now from this camera. Firmware is v3.1.0.2473_23071803
@gaven_507857660539110 For example below, today there were many detections for "Any Motion" (FIG 1), but if I turn this off in filter to just see the other trigger types I see NO triggers for Person today at all (FIG 2)FIG 1FIG 2Whereas, yesterday, you can see that it DID correctly find Person events even though the light was terrible yesterday at this time (FIG 3) - it managed to catch all people walking on both top paths in distance, as well as people walking up the steps close up. It even detected children on bicycles on top left path. BUT.... this only happened for a very short time period, between about 4.30 to 6.30...FIG 3after this NOTHING was detected... even though I was watching camera live and there were MANY people walking slowly across the road, path, stairs in much better lighting... and it detected nothing eg FIG 4.FIG 4I have no privacy mask and have completely empty Detection Zone set up so it should see entire frame. Alarm Delay set to 2 seconds.FIG 5Sensitivity is at "High 37" currently, but I have tried all the way to top. Person at Medium 61, but I have tried all the way to Max and all the way to Low. I have tried Alarm Delay at 1s and 2s. see FIG 6FIG 6I have tried Object Size of off completely and also on with various "small" sizes.. like below with a tiny yellow square - see FIG 7.FIG 7On the NVR in the Detection page for the camera (FIG 8), I have tried "MD Sensitivity" from Low to High, but not sure what MD means or if that is used for AI detection at all or not? Is "MD Sensitivity" just for old non-AI based "motion" detection? Does this setting affect AI detections?Also on this page on AVR (FIG I keep turning "Pet Detection" radio button to OFF, but when I come back later, it is back to ON again???FIG 8
@gaven_507857660539110 Increase motion sensitivity to 90%, Person detection to 65 and set the alarm delay to 0s.
