bonjourje possède une caméra reolink duo 2 wifi (solaire,) et je constate que l'enregistrement sur la carte SD est aléatoire. En effet, en général, le déclenchement de l'enregistrement se fait tardivement, alors que la caméra semble bien détecter un mouvement (personne ou voiture). Généralement, je n'ai pas l'enregistrement d'un mouvement de personne ou de véhicule entrant dans la propriété, mais plutot un mouvement de personne ou véhicule sortant (en plus, la fin de la sortie et non dès que le mouvement est détecté).pourriez vous me dire si vous avez déjà eu ce problème et comment vous l'avez résolu. C'est bien dommage d'avoir une caméra mais qui ne permet pas de sécuriser notre habitation,merci pour votre retourfred
@frederic-fusillier_236807380766857 In case of battery operated cameras, only the PIR circuit is drawing current while the application is in cold state. So whenever the PIR detects an objects it runs the the application which analyses the object. Therefore from the time it detects movement to the instant it start recording, a few seconds elapse and so you may miss the first part. There are times that if the object get out of the field quickly, the camera won't capture it and then you will wonder what has triggered it. I have the DUO 2 WIFI battery operated camera and I placed it on the roof where the activities are rather minimal. To capture a few seconds before the camera has been triggered then you need a dc/poe powered camera which is constantly capturing. Their detection is based on pixel change rather than PIR and have longer range.
@joseph_1979 nous ne pouvons réduire ce laps de temps entre detection PIR et enregistrement ? Dans ce cas, quel modèle de caméra reolink aurai je du acheter ? de plus la duo 2 couvre 180°
