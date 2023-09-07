Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Duo2 POE zoom works well in Live View mode but strangely is not available for playback when it's often really needed?PC client needs a bit of improvement
@jj_686555032326342 Agree. I have already informed support to improve the playback mode by adding forward/backward bar and zooming. Appreciate if you submit your request too on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
To determine if the Reolink Duo2 supports zoom on playback, you should refer to the product documentation, user manual, or contact Reolink's customer support for accurate and up-to-date information. They can provide you with detailed specifications and instructions on how to utilize the zoom feature during playback with the Reolink Duo2 camera.
