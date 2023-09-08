Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I've read a lot of other posts about this same problem, but they don't solve my issue.I am unable to connect this camera to my synology NAS, I currently have a reolink doorbell which works perfectly.This E1 pro does not seem to expose any ports except 9000. I have not been able to get into the web interface either via wired ethernet connection, or wifi.Can someone assist?
Is there any solution to this? I am having the same issue
@user_752702899830991_752702899830991 According to its specs, it doesn't support http/https. No ONVIF.
