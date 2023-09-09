Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have just purchased a Reolink Duo Floodlight WiFi and am setting it up with QNAP's QVR Pro application. I have been trying to set it up using an ONVIF - S protocol. This works for video streaming - even across subnets, but when I try and configure this camera's events (alerts) the tab disapears - as it the communication of camera events (such as PIR activation, person and vehicle detection etc) is not present. So it seems that the only way I can record motion using this camera with QVR Pro is to use QVR's own motion detection - which seems to need the stream to be active - so its all a bit of a circular problem.What I would like to do is use various events from the camera - as above, to triger actions in QVR Pro. This specific camera does not seem to be listed in the software.Can someone tell me if events should be received by QVR Pro from this camera? Are there existing camera profiles that I could use to make it work?Any help would be much appreciated.Thanks in advance!
@user_735157958693082_735157958693082 Check that you have the most recent QNAP application. Maybe they have added it.
@user_735157958693082_735157958693082 Hi, did you get this resolved? I’ve thinking about getting the same camera and also have QVR Pro on my qnap nas.thanks
