Hi,I got a new Argus PT Ultra a few days ago and mounted it on my terrace roofing to cover my whole garden and also the terrace if I want to. This works great so far, the picture is clear in both daylight and nightvision. However the motion detection will not trigger if someone is at the garden gate which is about 10 m from the camera. I tested it while mowing my lawn and the camera will only detect motion at about 1-5 meters ditance. I tried turning up the sensitivity and tried to define different sizes for person recognition but that didn't help much, only thing that changes is that the camera will dedect almost every moving leaf on my trees even tho I excluded them manually from the dedection area.I haven't found any specs about detection range of the cam, does anybody know how far it can detect motion? Is there a solution to cover the entire garden?Thank you!edit: I just enabled Motion Mark to see if the Camera detects motion as such in the distant and YES it DOES. When Walking through the gate, the camera recognizes my motion and puts the mark around me as expected but it DOES NOT trigger the motion detection push notificatioon. I'm waiting for my SD card so I don't know yet if the camera records when a motion is detected or not. If not I think this is major problem because I'd expect the cam to do exactly this!? Or maybe I'm getting / doing it wrong? All I want is, that the camera will detect if someone is walking through my gate and notify me and record a video of who or whatever it is.
@stingray_736374312435858 Check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000583003-What-is-PIR-Detection-Distance/I have the Argus 3 Pro, Ultra and DUO 2 and they won't detect person if he/she is farther than 9m at max sensitivity. And of course PIRs are triggered if the object moves across and not approaching. Therefore positioning is quite important.
OK, or maybe not because this makes a security cam useless. I mean, 99% of the time you want to see/capture someone walking towards a spot not across. So even if I'd put the camera so it would detect a person walking across I would have the same issue because it would detect the person only if it's walking through my garden and not when entering the door. Pointing the camera any different than towards the door diagonal across the garden would not work because of trees.Also will the sensor detect every moving leaf on my trees if I turn up the sensitivity even tho I painted an no detection area round all the trees/bushes but still it triggers every time the wind blows through the leafs. But it would not detect me walking trough the garden???I don't understand why that's not working, every other motion detector I know will detect motion in any direction, for example my lights, they go on no matter how I approach them, the sensor has differnt sensitivitry settings but it detects everything within 180°. What about sunlight? Could this be an issue? I was testing during daylight when the sun was shining on the camera (not directly but in it's direction). Could this be an issue?
Thanks for the post and all the great responses. I was/am having the same issues but I think I understand why now a littler better.
@user_716836976738468_716836976738468 wish I read this before I bought my argus pt ultra. Only place I can install mine is 7 metres from drive and it's not detected a single car or movement on it. Despite daily movements.
