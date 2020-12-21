Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I've just received my Argos Pro and have tried to record a new custom alarm sound on the app, however the app won't start to record. I've checked the app has access to the mic. Any ideas why it is not recording?
Please contact our support team at support@reolink.com. They will help you troubleshoot.
I am really impressed with your article. The informationyou share will be an important document for me to learn more about this topic.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!