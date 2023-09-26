Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have Reolink Video Doorbell wifi and I would like the cloud plan for rich notifications but my only options are the LTE plans I am in the United States.
@user_740306362052754_740306362052754 Strange that in the US the cloud service is for LTE models. Maybe they can connect you to another country. Try to submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@user_740306362052754_740306362052754 I'm in the US as well and I'm seeing only those plans as well.
This is whack, i'm only seeing LTE plans as well. They must have removed it.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!