Hello Reolink! I have been a loyal customer using your products for the past 3 years. Your Argus PT is amazing. I just ordered the Argus PT Ultra. I see you have doorbell cameras. Would be good if you sold battery power WiFi doorbell cameras...any plans to sell such a product? I would definitely buy it!
@ikan_koki2000_344228051996904 Kindly submit your request to https://support.reolink.com/requests/My recommendation is to have a dc powered or POE doorbell camera.
I also would like to see a Battery Powered Doorbell Camera. Many homes do not have existing hard wiring for a doorbell, and in many of these cases it would be difficult and/or expensive to add it.
