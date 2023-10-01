Reolink updates
Are the Argus PT camera's no longer supported in the cloud service anymore. I have like 20 of them and was forced to a new plan and doesn't look like I can add my cameras. When looking at your plans I do see those Argus PT cameras as a supported model any longer. Am I missing something?
@joel_329517575323871 Check this list at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012083433-Which-Models-Countries-or-Regions-Support-the-Cloud-Service-/Maybe they changed something. I suggest you to submit your request at https://support.reolink.com/requests/
I was troubleshooting with Reolink for nearly two hours today only to find out that the Argus PT indeed no longer works with Cloud storage...planned obsolescence, I suppose. BUT the microSD card apparently works basically the same way. So that's what I'm buying. Storage is cheap and I don't want to spend another $100+ on a new camera.
