Hi. I am using the older Reolink Client and I was wondering if there was a way to "zoom in" on a still picture in playback mode?Thank you
@user_745311485169906_745311485169906 I know what you mean. I have the latest client. I can zoom in with the mouse wheel while playback is running (really cool) but when I hit pause, the zoom reverts to non zoomed and I can't zoom the paused picture.I would like to be able to take a snapshot of a zoomed still image.
@user_776589785108726_776589785108726 Yes, I have noticed this and reported to support. Kindly submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/ The more requests they receive the higher the probability of being implemented.
