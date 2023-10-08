Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello...I'm experiencing some issues keeping my camera connected when using the Reolink app for android phone.Here's what's occurring...recently, I switched to cable modem / router and noticed that when I am using the Reolink client on my desktop ( internet connected to desktop computer ) that viewing the Argus 2E is effortless, no connection drop outs. Now, if the Reolink client remains open on the desktop and I also open the app on my android phone...everything still functions perfectly...again, no loss of signal.However, if the desktop Reolink client is closed and I open the Reolink APP on my android phone...the camera stays connected for a very short period of time ( perhaps, ten seconds ) then closes. The kbps will climb to about 1400, then immediately crash to ZERO and the camera signal is lost. Is the Reolink APP on the android phone dependent on the camera showing being CONNECTED on the desktop Reolink client in order to function? Any help is greatly appreciated!
@user_738318766813340_738318766813340 It seems to be a connectivity issue. Try to use WiFi on your smartphone and see if the connectivity drops? And when using mobile data ensure you are on 4G.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for your reply...it's greatly appreciated. The Reolink Argus 2E connects and remains connected when connecting via cellular data...no issues. However, when attempting to view the camera on my wireless laptop using a Reolink client, or trying to view the Reolink camera using the Reolink APP on my android phone...the camera will only remain connected for a short period of time ( 10 seconds ).The modem / router that is ethernet connected to my desktop will permit me to view the camera continually via the Reolink client...it is when the client is CLOSED on my desktop, then trying to view the camera with either the wireless laptop client OPEN or the android APP open that causes the camera to drop out after approximately 10 seconds or less. Is there a solution to this issue? I certainly appreciate the assistance. Thank you!
