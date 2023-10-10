Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
What's the process to change Admin or other User with Admin privileges when the existing password is forgotten? Why do you have to reset the TrackMix WiFi camera to Factory Default when this occurs?
@nunyabiz_636996330860561 If you lose the key of the main door how do you get inside (assume you only have the key)? You need to reset the camera. You should have saved the credentials in a password manager.
