Recently got the new CX410 camera and I cannot get it to push notify me when detecting people only. I’ve tried different sensitivity settings and nothing works. It only works when any motion is selected but that is no good for me because in this mode it ignores the non-detection mode I created as I don’t want to be notified outside my garden.any tips or tricks to get the camera to work please. It should work as advertised.
@corky_737880191164642 disable any motion and select only person under push notification. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004189214-How-to-Enable-Push-Notifications-on-iOS-and-Android-Phones/
@joseph_1979 hi thanks for coming to me, yes that is how’s it’s set up, I was only saying when any motion is set then it works but detects everything including outside the garden.
