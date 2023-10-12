Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Been using fine 4 months .. move regularly to follow horses.. last time stopped connecting .. SIM card not recognised .. contacted support did all they suggested go as far as SIM card not active message .. which it is I’ve checked and tried sims from other cameras ..so it’s clearly camera .. aerial has always felt wobbly but it has always worked … any bright ideas ? Support centre won’t do any more even though it’s under warranty insist I go back to third party supplier who isn’t responding … surely warranty should be with reolink ? Really cross as I’ve had others for a few years and recommended to lots of other horse owners … now can’t get help I need and worried I’ve invested in 3 cameras when if anything goes wrong I am on my own
@susielwilson53_456869314953373 Extract the SIM from the camera and insert it in your smartphone. Ensure you add the APN correctly and check you access the internet and able to watch a video on you tube. Ensure you are on 4G/4G+. Ensure that you are using this SIM if you have insert it in a dual SIM smartphone. If this is fine then insert the SIM and reset the camera. Initialise it and ensure that the camera is in a location with 4G/4G+ coverage. If it handover to 3G/HSPA then you will experience issues in connectivity.
