Dear, I own an E1 outdoor, am very happy with it and considering buying more Reolink cameras. BUT I can't manage to automatically move the camera to a "freeze mode" (ie a deep pause mode, not moving at all) when the "alarm mode" is off : even if not recording, the camera keeps on moving around as soon as it detects a move while I would like it to be in this deep pause mode. Is this possible? If so how? Many thanks.
@user_747401694544069_747401694544069 My E1 Outdoor "stays put" just fine. To my knowledge only Auto Tracking would do that, so make sure it's off. I never have tried PTZ mode but that's another place to look.
@myreolink_533265780207845 I will try, many thanks !
