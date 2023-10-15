Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Setting alarm settings is a challenge. Getting all the settings just right to ensure you alarm and record the events you want while keeping false alarms manageable can be difficult. One feature that would help users get setting correct would be to identify what caused the detection. Perhaps a feature in the app that overlay a highlight over the pixels that contributed to a detection would work. A user could identify what in the scene was triggering a false alarm. This would help when playing with settings to get them right.
@user_746222755958957_746222755958957 This is motion tagging. They are implementing at at application level.
