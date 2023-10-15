Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a new RLC-823A 16x which i added to a Blue Iris system; it has two other 8mp Hikvision cameras and four Lorex 8mp cameras. All are running at 4fps, and the server and network is barely noticing the workload.The 6 other cameras all are within a second of each other in their displays, the Reloink starts in sync and over a few hours falls to about 10s behind and stays there.Disconnect and reconnect and it is back in sync.I have tried a variety of settings both generic/onvif and BI's Relink specific setting, at the moment running H.265 RTSP. I have not found one that seems to behave differently.At (only) 4fps there is no good reason it can't keep up. I have searched and found lots of people with this problem, some say it was fixed with newer firmware, though I am fairly current (v3.1.0.2347_23061923_v1.0.0.93). Is there a newer version?One suggested using RTMP but at least the flavor of it I tried did not work. Being 10s behind is quite a lot. Is there a solution? Linwood
I have, after asking about this on another forum, been told that some users have been provided a later firmware version by Reolink, some kind of beta which was supposed to address this.I'm surprised no one from Reolink has addressed my post, do they moderate here? Or do I need to contact support directly? Is no one else having issues like this?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!