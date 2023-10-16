Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
hi guys,we installed the camera today and have a question. we are a team of some people and monitor a workshop. everyone has access to the camera (trackmix poe) and gets push messages when something is detected. but what if e.g. someone is spontaneously at the workshop and is then several times detected by the camera and then all others would constantly get the push messages. = very annoyinghow can we get around this? is there for example a disarm button - "from now on no recordings / push notifications" - and when you leave the location again you press it again or if you forget after time x, everything is armed up? this would be really really helpful. thanks best regards phil
anyone can help?
@user_748581736141008_748581736141008 Of course there is the scene mode. Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026049414-What-is-Scene-Mode-and-How-to-Set-the-Scene-Mode-for-Your-Cameras-on-Reolink-App/?gclid=CjwKCAjwp8OpBhAFEiwAG7NaEg08-i16blQps-DPVNc59p-nKF9pd0pa9mq261xK0tR8_PyXWFoviBoC9EAQAvD_BwE
