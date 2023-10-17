Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Dear Communityim having an E1 Pro (HW Rev: IPC_513SD5) and have/had the issue, that the RTSP stream was no longer available in my Synology Station. Networkwise the connection was possible (ping) but no access to the stream. Even no access with VLC. I was playing around with the firmware version and figured out the following:
Version: IPC_513SD5.2356_23062004
bash-3.2# nmap -p 554,8000 {IP}
Starting Nmap 7.91 ( ) at 2023-10-17 18:03 CEST
Nmap scan report for 10.0.0.112
Host is up (0.14s latency).
PORT STATE SERVICE
554/tcp closed rtsp
8000/tcp closed http-alt
MAC Address: 68:39:43:20:76:81 (ittim)
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 0.41 seconds
Version IPC_513SD5.716_21112404
bash-3.2# nmap -p 554,8000 10.0.0.112
Starting Nmap 7.91 ( ) at 2023-10-17 18:11 CEST
Nmap scan report for 10.0.0.112
Host is up (0.14s latency).
PORT STATE SERVICE
554/tcp open rtsp
8000/tcp open http-alt
MAC Address: 68:39:43:20:76:81 (ittim)
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 0.41 seconds
Version: IPC_513SD5.2356_23062004
bash-3.2# nmap -p 554,8000 10.0.0.112
Starting Nmap 7.91 ( ) at 2023-10-17 18:14 CEST
Nmap scan report for 10.0.0.112
Host is up (0.14s latency).
PORT STATE SERVICE
554/tcp closed rtsp
8000/tcp closed http-alt
MAC Address: 68:39:43:20:76:81 (ittim)
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 0.41 seconds
Version IPC_513SD5.716_21112404
bash-3.2# nmap -p 554,8000 10.0.0.112
Starting Nmap 7.91 () at 2023-10-17 18:20 CEST
Nmap scan report for 10.0.0.112
Host is up (0.059s latency).
PORT STATE SERVICE
554/tcp open rtsp
8000/tcp open http-alt
MAC Address: 68:39:43:20:76:81 (ittim)
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 0.32 seconds
It looks like the RTSP Port is closed on my E1 Pro (old HW Rev) on newer firmware versions and there is no option to enable it in the app (phone or mac)Im now running an two year old firmware but its working again (not very secure, but running). Can anybody confirm this? best regardsMarco
