Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Excellent video doorbel/camera WiFi 2k ... wonderful product.But, I am receiving multiple notifications on my phone which is an overkill:-
RegardsD
@post-dce_717187272979133 With the present doorbell I do not see there is a solution for your request. I have enabled recording for both person and visitor but I only receive push notification for a visitor.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!