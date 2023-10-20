Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi folks,Unfortunately, the poe connector is damaged on my Duo 2.It has 6 cables. Orange/White and Green/White should be clear. But there is also one Brown and one Purple.Which cable do they match?
@user_749909757513867_749909757513867 Reolink DUO 2 supports POE T568B. Check the pinout here https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/12963787551769-Getting-Started-with-Ethernet-Cable/#:~:text=Reolink%20POE%20cameras%20support%20T,supported%20cable%20can%20be%20longer.
@joseph_1979 , Hi Joseph, thanks but which one refers to the Brown and Purple wire?I have to replace the poe connector.White Orange=White OrangeOrange=OrangeWhite Green=White GreenBlue=?White Blue=?Green=GreenWhite Brown=?Brown=?
