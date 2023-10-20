Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I have an Reolink RLC810A camera which comes without UID (is made to work with a Reolink NVR).I would like to use this camera somewhere else where I do not have NVR, the problem is that push notifications are not working without UID and I need to use port forwarding or VPN to remotely connect to this RLC810A camera, this is very problematic for me.Is there any way to add a UID number for this camera? It looks like a software issue, I believe Reolink tech guys "could prepare" a firmware (to update/upgrade) for my camera what would write a new UID,Other way would be to return this camera to Amazon and get a new one with UID but I bought it over two years ago and Amazon will not allow me to do that,Any suggestions what I could do? I really like this camera but the last thing which I want is to buy a new one.Thanks!
@tomo5432_677809804653234 This is embedded in the hw and cannot be added through a firmware. It's unique for each camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!