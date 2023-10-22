Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I'd not viewed my Reolink NVR on my mobiles for some time, but found something odd yesterday.I have for the past few years been using a now old Pixel 3XL and on that phone, I can get the live fluent feed from my Reolink NVR fine.However I have two much never phones. A Pixel 6a and a Pixel 6 Pro (Both updated to the latest Android 14) and on both of these if I select Fluent, I just get the reolink logo cycling and the life feed won't start.All the phones have the same settings for the Reolink app.Could this be some software bug in the Reolink client that does not like Android 14?Perhaps others have the same experience?Is anyone aware of this?
The Reolink app is configured the same way on all phones.Is it possible that there is a software bug in the Reolink client that does not like Android 14?
