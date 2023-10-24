Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Is there any box existing (like D20 or B10) for RLC81PA to cover cables and connectors (waterproof)?D20/B10 do not work as I understand.Regards.
@user_751035939598501_751035939598501 Not yet available. Try to buy one from your nearest DIY store. That's what I do for all my cams and are by far cheaper. Search for a universal junction box at Amazon.
