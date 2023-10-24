Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hello,I have a Pixel 6 running Android 14 and the lastest version of the Android app (previously 4.40 and freshly updated to 4.41).In the phone settings, the "Display Size" is set to minimum to fits my needs. Setting "Display Size" to the minimum causes issue with the Reolink App.During "Live View", switching to Landscape layout causes the app to reconnect to the camera and it often fails reconnecting.During "Playblack", switching to Landscape layout causes the app to also reconnect, but, it switches to "Live View" ! It is impossible to watch any "Playback" in Landscape layout...If i increase the "Display Size" in the phone settings, the issue disappear. Setting a different "Display Size" in the phone settings shouldn't alter the Reolink app.Please fix this as it is very annoying...Thanks,Best Regards,
@gingerm0nkey_681484548567288 Kindly report it to support.
